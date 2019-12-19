Trend: 33% of Bulgarians Intend to Spend up to 100 BGN for Gifts

Nearly 87% of Bulgarians will celebrate Christmas. Those who declare that they will not celebrate are mostly representatives of religious societies. For 35% of people, Christmas is a more important holiday than New Year's, but the largest share (43%) believe that the two holidays are equally important.

This is stated in a Trend study which was commissioned by the 24 Hours newspaper. It is dedicated to the attitude of the Bulgarians towards the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. The survey was conducted between November 29 and December 9, 2019, through a direct semi-standard face-to-face interview among 1006 people aged 18+. The survey is representative of the country's adult population.

69% of respondents said they would buy gifts for the upcoming holidays. Just over one fifth (21%) say they do not intend to buy any gifts. The main group of those who will not buy gifts are people over 70.

In 2017, the share of those who intend to spend between 21 and 50 BGN for gifts was the largest - 23%. In 2019, the share of those who intend to spend between BGN 81-100 and BGN 101-200 for gifts is the largest - 19% each.

The largest share (33%) plan to spend up to 100 BGN for the Christmas and New Year holidays. 72% follow the traditions of Christmas Eve, but only 13% adhere to the Christmas fasts, with the fastest being people over 60.

Nearly three quarters (74%) are decorating their home with Christmas decorations, and 25% are not decorating their homes.

Only 1% of Bulgarians will celebrate Christmas abroad, and 79% will celebrate in the place where they live. For comparison, in 2017, 84% said they would spend Christmas in their home.

12% will welcome the New Year at the home of loved ones, relatives or friends, and nearly two-thirds (60%) will celebrate at home. Only 6% will spend New Year's Eve in a place in the city where they live, and 4% will spend the holiday somewhere else in Bulgaria. A total of 2%, like in 2017, will spend the holidays abroad.