Drugs are being Distributed Online in the Form of Herbs, Tea and Bath Salts

The Interior Ministry monitors the internet to restrict the virtual sale of drugs, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov said. Marinov took part in Friday's parliamentary scrutiny, where he explained to lawmakers how his department handles increased drug distribution online.

"Online commerce takes place on the Web, in which substances are distributed, in the form of legal stimulants - herbs, tea, bath salts, mixtures of exotic aromas and others," explained Mladen Marinov and assured that the law enforcement agencies work hard for counteracting this crime. The interior minister also stressed that the list of dangerous substances spread was constantly updated. Marinov also reminded that to deal with this problem it is necessary to unite the efforts of all - family, institutions, non-governmental organizations, as well as the whole society.

"The new national drug strategy for the period 2020-2024 is a horizontal initiative of 14 ministries and agencies, with the Ministry of Health leading. Many activities are planned at a national level to limit the distribution of drugs in schools and to trade in new psychoactive substances on the Internet, ”explained Mladen Marinov.

To limit its prevalence among adolescents, the MVR continues to maintain an increased police presence in school districts. The Police Officer Class initiative, in which police officers give lectures to students, continues. You also have regular meetings with directors.