More than 60% of the Young Bulgarians Abroad Want to Return to the Country

Bulgarians studying and working abroad want to return to their homeland and pursue a career here, Data of the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy reveals that between 60 and 70% of youngstudying and working abroad want to return to their homeland and pursue a career here, BNR reported.

The data was collected during forums held jointly with the embassies of Bulgaria in the capitals of countries with a high concentration of Bulgarian students. In London, 68.2% of the respondents said they intended to work in Bulgaria in the future. Only 7.7% responded negatively. In Cologne, 54% said they intended to work in Bulgaria and 8% said they would not return.

The Labour Ministry is considering measures to encourage the return of young Bulgarians to their native country through career forums organized by employers and through promotion campaigns of Bulgaria as an attractive career destination.