Europeans Publish 597 Selfies Every Year

The selfie remains one of the most preferred features on smartphones, according to a new survey of the global smartphone brand HONOR. The study makes interesting discoveries about self-culture in Europe. According to it, selfie's popularity continues to grow, with 85% of Europeans saying they are taking more selfies than ever before. 35% of respondents say that in the future they will only communicate through images.

Selfie boom

Selfies are not a new phenomenon, with their biggest peak in 2013 when the Oxford English Dictionary chose 'selfies' as the word of the year. The HONOR study shows that selfies are no less popular today, even on the contrary - every year Europeans take 597 such pictures. This also leads to a growing need for smartphones with special selfie cameras and AI technology, such as the HONOR 9X - the latest flagship of the leading brand. Considering the countries separately, Spain is the unrivalled leader in the region with an average of 728 selfies per person, followed by Italy (718), Germany (588), France (562), the Netherlands (520) and England (468). Contrary to popular belief, the study also shows that men in the UK and the Netherlands make more selfies per week than ladies.

Self-expression through selfies

According to HONOR statistics, Europeans share about half of all the pictures they take with their smartphones with relatives and friends (45%). Although it only takes them 11 seconds to decide if they like selfies, they need an average of 26 minutes before deciding to post it on social networks. On the one hand, this testifies to the tendency to share moments of our daily lives with others, but on the other, it shows that we are very careful and think carefully about the image we create online.