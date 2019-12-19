A 16-Year-Old Bulgarian Waving a Sword in a Tram in Vienna was Arrested
Crime | December 19, 2019, Thursday // 17:16| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Vienna police have received a report of an incident in a tram at the Margaretengürtel station, the oe24 website reported. According to the information, a 16-year-old Bulgarian citizen threatened a 38-year-old passenger with a sword.
The two passengers were taken off the tram and in the course of the clarification of the facts about 40 cm long sword was seized.
The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
It was reported that no one was injured.
- » Drugs are being Distributed Online in the Form of Herbs, Tea and Bath Salts
- » Six Foreign Nationals Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Bali
- » Authorities Detained a Bulgarian for Migrant Trafficking in Greece
- » The New Rules to Combat Financial Fraud and Money Laundering Enter into Force in January
- » Ten Civilians Killed in the DRC by Jihadists
- » Life in Prison for a Greek Man who killed a Bulgarian Woman on the Island of Crete