A 16-Year-Old Bulgarian Waving a Sword in a Tram in Vienna was Arrested

Vienna police have received a report of an incident in a tram at the Margaretengürtel station, the oe24 website reported. According to the information, a 16-year-old Bulgarian citizen threatened a 38-year-old passenger with a sword.

The two passengers were taken off the tram and in the course of the clarification of the facts about 40 cm long sword was seized.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

It was reported that no one was injured.

