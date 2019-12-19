Zelensky Appointed the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN as Ambassador to the United States

Politics | December 19, 2019, Thursday // 16:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Zelensky Appointed the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN as Ambassador to the United States www.pixabay.com

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Ukraine's former Permanent Representative to the United Nations Volodymyr Yelchenko as US ambassador, Reuters and TASS reported.

Agencies cite a Ukrainian presidential decree announced today.

The 60-year-old Yelchenko has been an ambassador to various countries. Since July 2010, he began working as Ukraine's ambassador to Russia, but was recalled in March 2014 due to events in the Crimea.

Until July this year, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States was Serhiy Kyslytsia, who has held the post since April 2016.

The new Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations will be Serhiy Kyslytsia, who was Deputy Foreign Minister.

Zelensky's spokeswoman Iuliia Mendel told France press today that the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on charges of blackmailing his Ukrainian counterpart was "internal work" to the US. "Ukraine does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries," Mendel said. She stressed that Washington remains a "strategic partner" of Kiev.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UN, ambasador, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria