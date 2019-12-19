A Fire near Barcelona's Sagrada Família Cathedral, there are Injured

A fire broke out near the Basílica de la Sagrada Família in Barcelona, ​​Spain, according to the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

26 people were injured in the incident, one of them is in serious condition. 13 people were taken to hospital.

There are no reports of injured Bulgarian citizens as a result of the fire.

The fire broke out at 45 Enamorats Street in a bicycle repair shop. The fire spread through the ventilation shafts and affected the apartment building at the back of the studio.

12 fire trucks arrived at the scene. The streets in the area were closed until 1:00 pm local time, when the fire was completely contained and traffic was normalized. An investigation into the causes of the incident is ongoing.

If assistance is needed, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Barcelona on the emergency hotline: 0034 619 217 097.