Starting January 1, the Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Increases to BGN 610

The minimum wage will rise to BGN 610 from January 1, 2020. Its amount will increase by BGN 50 or 8.9% compared to this year, the government decided.

The economic development, sustainable GDP growth, an increase in the number of employees and a reported increase in the national average wage contribute to the increase in the minimum wage to BGN 610.

The proposed new minimum wage of BGN 610 will have a beneficial effect on domestic demand, employment and the standard of living of the part of the workforce with the lowest income.

Starting January 1, the minimum hourly wage will be BGN 3.66.

Tags: minimum wage, Bulgaria, increase
