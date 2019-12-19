Weather Forecast: Warm with Broken Clouds
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 19, 2019, Thursday // 10:37| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today, broken middle and high clouds are expected across Bulgaria. Fog is forecast for some places in plains and lowland areas. It will be pretty calm, with maximum temperatures ranging widely, from 8C -10C in areas with lingering fog up to 17C – 18C in higher parts of the country.
In Sofia, the maximum temperature will be around 11C. Atmospheric pressure will remain almost unchanged during the day, it is higher than the monthly average.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
- » Global Warming Threatens Reindeer in Sweden.
- » Neno Dimov: There is no Application for Transportation of Waste from Italy to Bulgaria Received
- » Diesel Vehicles under the Euro 3 Standards to be Banned from Brussels
- » Temperature Record in Australia
- » Free Buffer Parking for Sofia Residents due to the Air Pollution
- » 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Shook New Zealand