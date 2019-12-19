Weather Forecast: Warm with Broken Clouds

Today, broken middle and high clouds are expected across Bulgaria. Fog is forecast for some places in plains and lowland areas. It will be pretty calm, with maximum temperatures ranging widely, from 8C -10C in areas with lingering fog up to 17C – 18C in higher parts of the country.

In Sofia, the maximum temperature will be around 11C. Atmospheric pressure will remain almost unchanged during the day, it is higher than the monthly average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

