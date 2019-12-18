Neno Dimov: There is no Application for Transportation of Waste from Italy to Bulgaria Received

The Ministry of Environment and Water has not received an application for transportation of waste by rail from Italy to Bulgaria. This was stated by the Minister of Environment and Water, Neno Dimov, on December 18 at a hearing at the National Assembly held at the request of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), BNT reported.

Minister Dimov explained that the control over the waste is exercised by the customs authorities at the borders, the Ministry of Interior during transportation and the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water at the places for which it is intended. As for the garbage from Italy - it is not yet clear whether it was intended for Bulgaria at all.

BSP responded that the government and the ministry did not know how many companies had given permission to import the garbage, what amount and where that garbage was located.

BSP said they would submit a draft decision and debate to save Bulgaria's nature. The Minister, for his part, stressed that the aim is to minimise landfill and maximize waste recovery in the coming years. Less than 10% of waste should be landfilled in the EU. Reuse and recycling should reach 65%. The remaining 25% should be burned. Currently, the average incineration in the EU is 28%. In Bulgaria it is below 3%. We should catch up in the coming years, Minister Dimov said.