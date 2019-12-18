BDZ Trains to be Repaired by a French Company
Business | December 18, 2019, Wednesday // 20:07| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
BDZ Trains to be Repaired by the French Company Alstom Transport SA. The Bulgarian State Railways signed a contract for repair and maintenance of its Siemens electric and diesel trains. The implementation period is 5 years and the value of the contract is about BGN 140 million.
46 trains are expected to be repaired which will then have an extended period of use for another 10 years.
- » Boeing is Halting Production of an Aircraft Related to the Crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia
- » NSI: The Inflation for November was 0.5%
- » 1.1 Billion Passengers Travelled by Air in the European Union for 2018
- » Which are the Most Busiest Passenger Airport in 2018?
- » Ski Legend Mario Matt Opens The Ski Season in Bansko
- » Bus Operators Protest in more than 30 Cities in Bulgaria