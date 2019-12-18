BDZ Trains to be Repaired by a French Company

BDZ Trains to be Repaired by the French Company Alstom Transport SA. The Bulgarian State Railways signed a contract for repair and maintenance of its Siemens electric and diesel trains. The implementation period is 5 years and the value of the contract is about BGN 140 million. 

46 trains are expected to be repaired which will then have an extended period of use for another 10 years. 

 

 

