Rumen Radev: The Pursuit for Freedom and Human Dignity of Captain Petko Voyvoda Exceeded National Borders and did not Recognize the Numerical Superiority of the Enemy

The irrepressible pursuit of the freedom and human dignity of Captain Petko Voyvoda did not fit within national boundaries and did not acknowledge the numerous numerical superiority of the enemy. Both in the days of slavery and the days of free Bulgaria, he stood upright and steadfast in protecting the wronged and the oppressed. This was stated by President Rumen Radev at the inauguration ceremony of the monument of Captain Petko Voyvoda at the Alley of Notable Bulgarians in the Boris Garden. Today marks the 175th anniversary of the birth of the great revolutionary and freedom fighter.

The Head of State emphasized that the Alley of Famous Bulgarians brings together those who, by word and weapon, have dedicated their lives to the freedom and prosperity of the Bulgarian people, and their monuments remind us of the challenges, struggles and peaks in our national chronicle. "As of today, the great freedom fighter, one of the most accurate faces of the Thracian cause - the immortal Captain Petko Voyvoda, has his deserved place here," said Rumen Radev.

"Today, it occupies its place among the busts of Levski and Botev, of Delchev and Alexandrov as one of the largest defenders of the Rhodopes and the Belomorie, and is among the colossuses of our national liberation movement," the president said. According to him, the guards of Bulgarian and our national dignity in our 13-century history are many, but Captain Petko Voivode is one of the most significant, captivating the hearts of generations of Bulgarians with courage, honour and dedication.

"I am convinced that this monument will not be desolate, as the name of Captain Petko Voyvoda is carried from Sofia through Kyiv, through Rome to Antarctica," the Head of State said in a speech at the ceremony and emphasized that future generations will always find it exemplifies patriotism, dignity and courage.