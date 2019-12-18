Ursula von der Leyen: The UK Will Lose More if We Do not Manage to Reach an Agreement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the UK's exit schedule from the European Union was "extremely challenging", Reuters reported.

Speaking in Brussels to the European Parliament, Ms Von der Leyen also said that if a trade agreement with the United Kingdom was not finalized by the end of 2020, "this would clearly harm our interests, but it will impact more on the UK." She added that Brexit was only "the beginning of a new relationship" and not the "end of something" and that she hoped the two sides would have an "unprecedented partnership" in the coming years.

"The timetable is extremely difficult for us. It ends by December 2020. We have very little time left. The EC chief warned that if the two sides do not manage to reach an agreement, the forthcoming Brexit negotiations could face another "cliff-edge situation".

 

