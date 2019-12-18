Six Foreign Nationals Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Bali
Indonesian authorities say they have arrested six foreigners accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the tourist island of Bali, the Associated Press reported.
A Swiss, Thai, Singaporean, Chilean, and two Hong Kong men dressed in orange prison clothing were brought with their hands and feet at a press conference in the provincial capital of Bali Denpasar.
A Bali customs spokesman said the detainees had been arrested separately at their arrival at the airport. Most have tried to transfer only a few grams of marijuana, cocaine or meth. Only the two Hong Kong nationals carried larger quantities of drugs in their luggage, respectively 3.2 and 4 kg meth.
Indonesia has extremely harsh drug laws and drug dealers are sometimes sentenced to death, the AP reported.
