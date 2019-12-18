Diesel Vehicles under the Euro 3 Standards to be Banned from Brussels

The Brussels-Capital Region of Belgium introduces a ban on the movement of EURO 3 diesel vehicles (with registration before 2005) into the territory of the so-called low-emission zone.

The Low Emission Zone (LEZ) is applied in Brussels since 1 January 2018. This measure prohibits certain vehicles to drive in Brussels. The LEZ is applied all days of the week, 24 hours a day, on the entire territory of the Brussels Capital Region.

The ban enters into force on January 1, 2020, and violators are subject to a fine of 350 euros. The sanction will not be imposed immediately. There is a transition period of 3 months, in which offenders will only receive warnings. From April 2020, there will be fines for vehicles covered by the new restrictions.

Before entering the territory of Brussels, foreign vehicles must be registered on the official website https://lez.brussels/mytax/. Information on vehicle type, euro standard and fuel type is required. The site is available in English, French, German and Dutch.

This registration is free of charge and each unregistered vehicle is subject to a fine of EUR 150.