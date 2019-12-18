The Brexit Deal Enters the British Parliament on December 20

Conservatives in Parliament will seek early approval from the House of Commons for an EU agreement on Brexit, the document itself will be presented on Friday, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The official start of the new parliament's work will take place on December 19, when Queen Elizabeth II will deliver a throne speech to members of both chambers. MEPs have gathered today to re-appoint Lindsey Hoyle, the chairman of the House of Commons, who was elected in November, RIA News reported.

"This Friday, Parliament will give impetus to an agreement with the EU, and then this new democratic parliament, the parliament expressing the will of the people, intends to do something.", Boris Johnson said.

His speech was met with applause. The prime minister, as the winner of the election, congratulated all MPs on their election and called for respect for the victims of the latest London Bridge terrorist attack.

His party's main task, apart from Brexit, will be education support and assistance to the national health system. In response to recent statements by Scottish politicians, Johnson confirmed that he strongly opposed a second referendum on the region's independence.

Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn congratulated Johnson on his election victory and promised that the opposition would not stop putting pressure on the ruling party's government.

"Our job is to hold the government accountable," Corbin said.