Authorities Detained a Bulgarian for Migrant Trafficking in Greece
December 18, 2019, Wednesday
www.pixabay.com
Following dangerous pursuit, Greek police detained a Bulgarian who was transporting illegal migrants from Syria in his personal car, BNR reported.
The detained Bulgarian is 43-years-old, according to Greek media.
The detainee's car was followed by a second car with migrants. After receiving a signal, the driver of the second car escaped. He left the vehicle and the migrants on the road.
The police also identified the second driver, who is wanted.
