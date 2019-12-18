Authorities Detained a Bulgarian for Migrant Trafficking in Greece

www.pixabay.com

Following dangerous pursuit, Greek police detained a Bulgarian who was transporting illegal migrants from Syria in his personal car, BNR reported.

The detained Bulgarian is 43-years-old, according to Greek media.

The detainee's car was followed by a second car with migrants. After receiving a signal, the driver of the second car escaped. He left the vehicle and the migrants on the road.

The police also identified the second driver, who is wanted.

 

