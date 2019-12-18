Your Top 10 News of the Year!

What were the most interesting things that happened in 2019?

Many for sure! If we have to pick we would have certainly included many different topics. But this is not what we like. It is all about you!

This year we have selected the most-read articles throughout the year.

See them below:

10. Bulgaria to Make an Assembly Line for up to 20,000 Cars a Year

The words "plant" and "car production", pronounced in one sentence pertaining to Bulgaria, always provoke scepticism (mildly spoken). Even though the country is still in the race for the new Volkswagen plant. Bulgaria is also discussing investments with many other manufacturers. Read more...





9. Scientists Discovered a Cure for AIDS

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a chronic, potentially life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The average life expectancy of an infected person is 9 to 11 years. According to UNAIDS, 37.9 million people are currently living with HIV, with 1.7 million newly infected in 2018. Now, scientists may have discovered a cure. Read more...





8. Within 3 Years there will be up to 15,000 Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles in Bulgaria

Electric cars are gaining popularity around the world and in Bulgaria. And you seem to like it! There were 785 electric cars registered in Bulgaria just for the first 2 months of 2019. Read more...





7. Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU - Accomplishment and important topics through the eyes of Lilyana Pavlova

From January 1 to June 30, 2018, Bulgaria held the six-month rotating Presidency of the European Union. During this period, the Bulgarian Presidency has adopted a number of important legislative acts in various fields. One of the things the country did was to return the theme of the European perspective of the Western Balkans to the European agenda. Read more...





6. The Participation of Bulgaria in the Venice Bienniale

Bulgaria participated in the contest with the Installation "How We Live”. The whole project deals not only with the question of how we live but also with the question of how we lived before. The country hasn’t participated in the contest since 2011. Read more...





5. What will replace the Famous “Bronze House” in Sofia’s centre?

Plamen Deyanov's "Bronze House" was installed at the grounds of the City Garden in front of the Palace in June and was dismantled in early February. A 12 meters high anthropomorphic figure, made of 56 LED screens, will replace the Bronze House on the site of Georgi Dimitrov's former maze in Sofia. Read more...





4. The Antistatic International Festival for Contemporary Dance and Performance

One of the most interesting topics of the year was the 12th edition Antistatic International Festival for Contemporary Dance and Performance. It was held from 09th to 21st of May. Many famous artists participated in the festival. Read more...



3. Brand development for small business owners

Small business owners are scared of turning themselves into brands. They think that only big fishes can call themselves brand because they have industry experience, tons of cash, and a huge marketing budget. Surprisingly, that isn’t true. Why is brand development important for small business owners? Read more...



2. Deep Purple’s concert in Bulgaria

Deep Purple, one of the most iconic groups in music history, returned to Bulgaria for a new concert on December 7. The concert was held in Arena Armeec and gathered many fans of the group. Read more...



1. The concert of Bullet for my Valentine

Bullet for my Valentine is one of the most successful British metal bands. Their 2005 debut album, The Poison, followed by Scream Aim Fire in 2008, sent them to the top of the charts. The next studio albums Fever, Temper Temper and Venom consolidate their position on the world music scene with millions of sales and the best British band at the Kerrang Awards for three consecutive years. This year the band rocked Bulgaria with an incredible concert. Read more...

These were your favourites for the year! Thank you for choosing novinite.com. More cultural events, interesting facts and world news are coming in 2020!