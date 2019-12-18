Protests in France will Continue despite the Upcoming Holidays
Protests in France will continue during the holidays. This was announced by the unions, who warned that there will be no "Christmas truce", NOVA reported.
The workers are striking against the pension reform.
"We have one of the best pension systems in the world, if not the best. However, the President of the Republic decided, by pure ideology, to destroy it," the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) wrote in a statement calling for workers to strike.
Today the traffic in Paris will be hampered by a public transport strike.
One million and 800,000 people participated in yesterday's protests, according to unions. But according to the French Interior Ministry, 615,000 people participated in the demonstrations.
