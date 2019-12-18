Another Mass Protest against Andrej Babiš in the Czech Republic

World | December 18, 2019, Wednesday // 11:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Another Mass Protest against Andrej Babiš in the Czech Republic www.pixabay.com

About 15,000 people, according to police, have again protested against the Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in central Prague. A week ago, 50,000 people participated in another demonstration, BTA quoted global agencies as saying.

The protest movement is being organized by the Million Moments for Democracy civic group, which is seeking the resignation of the prime minister. 

According to European Commission report, Babiš in a conflict of interest because he still had control over Agrofert, a conglomerate he had built over the past two decades and put into trust funds in 2017 before he became prime minister.

A number of opposition MPs participated in the demonstration. Ivan Bartiš says the Czech Republic has been experiencing the darkest hours in its history since the fall of communism in 1989 because of the he calls threats to the rule of law and freedom of the media.

Despite the protests, however, Babiš' movement ANO continues to be the most popular in the Czech Republic, with about 30% support, double that of the next in the ranking.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, Andrej Babis, Czech Republic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria