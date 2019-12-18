Another Mass Protest against Andrej Babiš in the Czech Republic

About 15,000 people, according to police, have again protested against the Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in central Prague. A week ago, 50,000 people participated in another demonstration, BTA quoted global agencies as saying.

The protest movement is being organized by the Million Moments for Democracy civic group, which is seeking the resignation of the prime minister.

According to European Commission report, Babiš in a conflict of interest because he still had control over Agrofert, a conglomerate he had built over the past two decades and put into trust funds in 2017 before he became prime minister.

A number of opposition MPs participated in the demonstration. Ivan Bartiš says the Czech Republic has been experiencing the darkest hours in its history since the fall of communism in 1989 because of the he calls threats to the rule of law and freedom of the media.

Despite the protests, however, Babiš' movement ANO continues to be the most popular in the Czech Republic, with about 30% support, double that of the next in the ranking.