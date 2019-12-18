5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Shook New Zealand
December 18, 2019, Wednesday
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale has struck off the coast of New Zealand's Raoul Island, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake was registered at 01.56 am local time.
The epicentre of the earthquake is 80 kilometers southwest of the largest city on the island and is ten kilometers below the surface of the ocean.
No casualties or devastations have been reported so far.
