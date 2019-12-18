Ivan Geshev - Officially the New Attorney General

The newly elected Attorney General Ivan Geshev was solemnly sworn in, officially taking up his new post.

The act of taking up his post was signed by his three deputies, and as of today, his 7-year term begins to run.

"It was a huge honour and a challenge for me. Thank you, colleagues, for your efforts and the battles we won," Sotir Tsatsarov said. "Perhaps I should also thank those who have used their positions in the judicial system to attack me and the Attorney General, whoever he is. They made me stronger, ” he said.

He wished a successful term to the new head of the prosecutor's office and stressed that the first challenge he would face would be the consultations with the president about the change in the Constitution.

Geshev took office early after his predecessor, Sotir Tsatsarov, resigned a month before his term expires to take over the leadership of the Commission Against Corruption and Seizure of Illicitly Acquired Property.

