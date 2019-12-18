Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm for the Season

Today, most of the country will be dominated by sunny skies. In the evening, broken medium and high clouds will come from the west. In areas in southeastern Bulgaria and along the Danube, fog will remain almost throughout the day.

A light south wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will range widely: from 8C -10C in places with lingering fog up to 17C – 19C in the Fore-Balkan mountains. The atmospheric pressure will remain above the average for the month.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).