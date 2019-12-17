Important for Drivers! Fog on Struma Motorway and on I-1 Road around Kresna and Strumyani
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 17, 2019, Tuesday // 20:06| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Drivers are advised to drive with caution and consistent speed on the Struma highway and the first-class I-1 road in the area of Kresna and Strumyani due to fog with a visibility of up to 5 meters, the Road Infrastructure Agency warned.
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology warns that tomorrow morning, in many places in the hollows, lowlands and around water basins, there will be fog or low overcast.
- » The European Parliament Calls for Additional Protection of the Bees
- » New Earthquake Registered in Albania
- » Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm Tuesday
- » Australia is Preparing for the Hottest Day in its History
- » Many Schools throughout Iran are Closed because of the Dirty Air
- » Three People in France Died due to the Bad Weather (VIDEO)