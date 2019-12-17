Important for Drivers! Fog on Struma Motorway and on I-1 Road around Kresna and Strumyani

Drivers are advised to drive with caution and consistent speed on the Struma highway and the first-class I-1 road in the area of Kresna and Strumyani due to fog with a visibility of up to 5 meters, the Road Infrastructure Agency warned.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology warns that tomorrow morning, in many places in the hollows, lowlands and around water basins, there will be fog or low overcast.