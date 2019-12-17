Which are the non Working Days in 2020?

July 2020 will be the busiest month with 23 working days. The month with most holidays is expected to be May, when the working days are only 18.

The upcoming 2020 is a leap year and there are 366 days - 250 of them are working, ie. we expect 2000 working hours. 16 days are official holidays.

See all the day-offs below:

● New Year's Day on January 1st (Wednesday)

● Bulgaria's Liberation Day March 3 (Tuesday)

● Easter from 17 to 20 April (Friday to Monday)

● Labor Day May 1 (Friday)

● The Day of the Bulgarian Army (St. George's Day) on May 6 (Wednesday)

● Culture and Literacy Day on May 24 (Sunday)

● Unification Day on September 6 (Sunday)

● Bulgaria's Independence Day on September 22 (Tuesday)

● Christmas between December 24 and 28 (Thursday to Monday, because December 26 is Saturday).

 

