Rumen Radev: It Depends on the Rule of Law that Bulgarians Believe in their Country and Work Diligently for its Future

The most important thing for our future is to have a strong, competent and independent Bulgarian court, because the rule of law is at the heart of a democratic state. This is what President Rumen Radev said in his speech at the ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the Sofia City Court.

"It depends on the rule of law that we have a free public environment that guarantees the progressive development of all other sectors. It is up to the rule of law for Bulgarians to believe in their country and to work hard for its future, "said President Rumen Radev.

The Head of State also emphasized that he is aware of the difficult times in today's dynamic and contradictory time, "to be a judge and to decide in cases where uncompromising adherence to the law and upholding justice requires personal courage and civil responsibility."

"We Bulgarians are in dire need of justice. We need your dedication, competence and wisdom, and above all, your human conscience and civic courage, "said President Rumen Radev.