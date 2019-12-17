Ten Civilians Killed in the DRC by Jihadists

Ten people were killed Monday night in eastern DRC regions, where rebel civilians massacred protests against UN peacekeepers, local authorities said.

Ten civilians were killed in the village of Kamango, a day after 22 were killed in Ntombi, Beni Territory Administrator Donat Kibuana said Monday.

"The 22 who were killed in Ntombi had not even been buried when other civilians were killed, in Kamango," he said.

"Ten bodies have been brought to the morgue so far."

Pascal Saambili, a traditional leader in Watalinga County, blames the latest attack on the

Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia accused of hundreds of civilian deaths.

"The ADF burst into Kamango at nightfall. They killed civilians with machetes and guns. So far, we have recovered 10 bodies. There are also nine injured."

Faustin Basweki, who runs the Young People's Association in Kamango, said he had witnessed the massacre.

"When troops arrived, the terrorists gave the order to pull out and leave Kamango, speaking in Kiganda," a language spoken in nearby Uganda, whose border lies 15 kilometres (eight miles) away, he said.

The ADF, a militia whose historical roots are in Uganda and jihadism, has been active in the eastern DRC regions since the Congo war in the 1990s.

The group has killed more than 1,000 civilians since October 2014, according to the Congo Research Group (CRG), which is a non-profit organization.