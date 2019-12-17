Bulgaria and Thailand Agreed on Visa-Free Travel with Diplomatic and Service Passports

Society | December 17, 2019, Tuesday // 19:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Thailand Agreed on Visa-Free Travel with Diplomatic and Service Passports www.pixabay.com

The Republic of Bulgaria would like to reintensify its relations with the Kingdom of Thailand, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva after signing a visa-free agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports on both sides with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai in Madrid yesterday.
 
The two spoke in Madrid at the 14th Asia-Europe Foreign Ministers' Meeting (ASEM).
 
"I congratulate you on the way you represent Bulgaria in the forum. More and more countries and colleagues are hearing about your wonderful country and your business opportunities, ”said Minister Pramudwinai .

The draft Treaty on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between the two parties is also expected to be finalized.
 
The two ministers also discussed the need for closer cooperation between the two foreign ministries, both political and consular, given the growing number of Bulgarian tourists in Thailand.

The Bulgarian Embassy in Bangkok was closed in 2011 for financial reasons, and since then we have no accredited ambassador to Thailand, and consular issues have been in line with the Bulgarian Embassy in Vietnam. Thailand also has no embassy in Bulgaria and accredits its ambassador to Bucharest for Bulgaria.
 
This is the third meeting this year between Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and Minister Don Pramudwinai . The first took place in January at the EU-ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels, and the second took place in September at the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Thailand, visa, Ekaterina Zaharieva
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria