Bulgaria and Thailand Agreed on Visa-Free Travel with Diplomatic and Service Passports

The Republic of Bulgaria would like to reintensify its relations with the Kingdom of Thailand, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva after signing a visa-free agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports on both sides with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai in Madrid yesterday.



The two spoke in Madrid at the 14th Asia-Europe Foreign Ministers' Meeting (ASEM).



"I congratulate you on the way you represent Bulgaria in the forum. More and more countries and colleagues are hearing about your wonderful country and your business opportunities, ”said Minister Pramudwinai .

The draft Treaty on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons between the two parties is also expected to be finalized.



The two ministers also discussed the need for closer cooperation between the two foreign ministries, both political and consular, given the growing number of Bulgarian tourists in Thailand.

The Bulgarian Embassy in Bangkok was closed in 2011 for financial reasons, and since then we have no accredited ambassador to Thailand, and consular issues have been in line with the Bulgarian Embassy in Vietnam. Thailand also has no embassy in Bulgaria and accredits its ambassador to Bucharest for Bulgaria.



This is the third meeting this year between Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and Minister Don Pramudwinai . The first took place in January at the EU-ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels, and the second took place in September at the UN General Assembly in New York in September.