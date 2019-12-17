The European Union Restricts Fishing in the Black Sea

The EU Council adopted a regulation on catch limits for certain species in the Black Sea and Mediterranean Sea for the coming year. For Bulgaria and Romania, these restrictions apply to species known as sprat and turbot.

European Union fishing vessels are prohibited from engaging in any fishing activity, including transhipment, retention on board, and sale in Union waters in the Black Sea from 15 April to 15 June.

The regulation shall enter into force on the day following its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union and shall apply from 1 January 2020.