Rise in the Price of Water in 24 Cities throughout Bulgaria

The price of water will rise in 24 cities. This became clear after a meeting of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. If approved, the new prices will enter into force from the beginning of the next year, with an increase of between 1 and 9%.

Pernik, where there is a regime of water supply is also among the cities in which there will be an increase in the water price. From January 1, 2020, the increase will be 3.29 percent compared to the prices of water and sewerage services this year. The biggest price increase will be registered in Kardzhali - 9 percent. The increase for Sofia, Vidin and Ruse is close to 7%. In Gabrovo, Sliven, Smolyan, Montana, Silistra, Yambol, Blagoevgrad and Shumen, the jump will be between 4 and 6 percent. In another 10 cities, water prices are expected to rise by between 1-3%.