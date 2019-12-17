The European Parliament Calls for Additional Protection of the Bees

The measures proposed so far do not guarantee the preservation of the population, MEPs say. A resolution is now expected to be voted on to take additional measures to protect pollinators.

The European Parliament calls for additional protection for bees and pollinating insects. This is set out in a resolution to be discussed at today's plenary session in Strasbourg. There are two main groups of measures that are being proposed to tackle the problem of reducing bees globally and across the European Union. First, limiting the use of pesticides, and second, conducting additional studies on the exact causes of bee extinction.

The total ban on pesticide use does not yet meet the support of all Member States. A compromise solution is therefore proposed, which tightens control on their use by making registration more complex and increasing checks.

In addition, the European Union provides for measures to limit imports of counterfeit honey.

It is also envisaged that an additional research funding will be provided to support ways of preserving bees and, consequently, preserving biodiversity.