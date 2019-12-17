New Earthquake Registered in Albania
The Montenegro Seismological Observatory registered a 3.7 Magnitude earthquake. Its epicentre was 20 kilometers north of the Albanian city of Durres this morning at 4.14 am local time, BTA reported.
The earthquake occurred at a . depth of 10 kilometers. An earthquake with such magnitude could not cause material damage, but Albania is still recovering from the catastrophic earthquake on November 26th, which killed 51 people, damaged more than 11,000 buildings and left 13,000 people homeless.
