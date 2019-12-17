The British Parliament Begins Discussing the Brexit Deal on Friday
The UK government will present its EU withdrawal agreement (Brexit deal) to UK lawmakers as early as Friday (December 20th), a Downing Street spokesman said on Monday.
"“We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper, constitutional way, in discussion with the Speaker of the House of Commons," said a government spokesman, adding that the bill will be likely introduces on Friday. He noted that the bill aims to put into effect the terms of the deal agreed between Boris Johnson and the EU, and that the new government is confident it will secure a long-term free trade agreement with the bloc.
“We will present a bill which will ensure we get Brexit done before the end of January. It will reflect the agreement made with the EU on our withdrawal,” he said. “The PM made clear during the general election campaign that he would be aiming for a Canada-style free trade agreement with no political alignment.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose Conservatives won a convincing parliamentary majority in last week's election, based almost his entire election campaign, on the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union on January 31st.
