Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm Tuesday

Today, warm air masses will continue to move from the southwest. Most of the country will be sunny. Along the Danube valley, in valleys and in the Upper Thracian Plain, there will be fog or low layered clouds; in most places around noon visibility will improve and clouds will break. It will be fairly calm.

Maximum temperatures between 11C and 16C, in places in the Fore-Balkan mountain up to 18-20C; daytime temperatures will remain lower in foggy areas: 5-8C. Atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the December average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

