December 16, 2019, Monday
Is Greta Thunberg Lying? (PHOTO)

Nowadays, pictures on the internet are not the most reliable source of information and should not be trusted much.

Now, the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been accused of lying by Deutsche Bahn for saying she was traveling on an overcrowded train.

The teenager posted a photo of herself on Twitter, surrounded by suitcases and bags, looking thoughtfully out the window at the German train as she rides to where she lives.

"Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I’m finally on my way home!", she wrote.

Meanwhile Deutsche Bahn answered:

"Dear Greta, thank you for supporting us railroaders in the fight against climate change! We were happy that you travelled with us on Saturday in the ICE 74 ... but it would have been even nicer, had you also reported how friendly and competently you were looked after by our team at your seat in the first class.”

Later, Thunberg brushed off the criticism and said that "Our train from Basel was taken out of traffic. So we sat on the floor on 2 different trains. After Göttingen I got a seat.This is no problem of course and I never said it was. Overcrowded trains is a great sign because it means the demand for train travel is high!", IBTimes reported.

Tags: greta thunberg, Deutsche Bahn, lie
