Which are the Most Busiest Passenger Airport in 2018?

London/Heathrow remained the EU’s busiest passenger airport in 2018, with 80 million passengers handled, slightly up (+3%) compared with 2017. Paris/Charles de Gaulle (72 million, +4%), Amsterdam/Schiphol (71 million, +4%), Frankfurt/Main (69 million, +8%) and Madrid/Barajas (56 milion, +9%) completed the top 5 of the busiest airports in the EU. They were followed by Barcelona/El Prat (50 milion, +6%), München (46 million, +4%), London/Gatwick (46 million, +1%), Roma/Fiumicino (43 million, +5%) and Paris/Orly (33 million, +3%). Each of the top 30 EU airports registered an increase in the number of passengers handled in 2018, except Hamburg (-2%) and Düsseldorf (-1%), according to Eurostat data.

The highest rises among the top 30 EU airports were registered in Budapest/Liszt Ferenc Int. (+14%) and Warszawa/Chopina (+13%), ahead of Athinai/Eleftherios Venizelos, Wien/Schwechat and Helsinki/Vantaa (all +11%), Milano/Malpensa (+10%), Praha/Ruzyne, Lisboa and Madrid/Barajas (all +9%). In 2018, London/Heathrow (48 million) handled the most passengers on extra-EU transport and Amsterdam/Schiphol (42 million) the most on intra-EU transport, while Madrid/Bajaras (16 million) led for national transport.