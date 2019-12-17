Which are the Most Busiest Passenger Airport in 2018?

Business » TOURISM | December 17, 2019, Tuesday // 00:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Which are the Most Busiest Passenger Airport in 2018? www.pixabay.com

London/Heathrow remained the EU’s busiest passenger airport in 2018, with 80 million passengers handled, slightly up (+3%) compared with 2017. Paris/Charles de Gaulle (72 million, +4%), Amsterdam/Schiphol (71 million, +4%), Frankfurt/Main (69 million, +8%) and Madrid/Barajas (56 milion, +9%) completed the top 5 of the busiest airports in the EU. They were followed by Barcelona/El Prat (50 milion, +6%), München (46 million, +4%), London/Gatwick (46 million, +1%), Roma/Fiumicino (43 million, +5%) and Paris/Orly (33 million, +3%). Each of the top 30 EU airports registered an increase in the number of passengers handled in 2018, except Hamburg (-2%) and Düsseldorf (-1%), according to Eurostat data.

The highest rises among the top 30 EU airports were registered in Budapest/Liszt Ferenc Int. (+14%) and Warszawa/Chopina (+13%), ahead of Athinai/Eleftherios Venizelos, Wien/Schwechat and Helsinki/Vantaa (all +11%), Milano/Malpensa (+10%), Praha/Ruzyne, Lisboa and Madrid/Barajas (all +9%). In 2018, London/Heathrow (48 million) handled the most passengers on extra-EU transport and Amsterdam/Schiphol (42 million) the most on intra-EU transport, while Madrid/Bajaras (16 million) led for national transport.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: airports, eurostat, passengers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria