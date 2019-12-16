Bulgaria Appreciates and Supports the Contribution of the Sovereign Order of Malta to Upholding the Values of Humanism and Solidarity around the World

Bulgaria appreciates the contribution of the Sovereign Military Hospital Order of St. John of Jerusalem Rhodes and Malta in support of the most needy and vulnerable groups not only in our country but also globally. Defending human values ​​and solidarity is our common cause. This was stated by Head of State Rumen Radev at a meeting today with the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta, His Highness Fra Giacomo Dala Torre del Tempio di Sanguinino. He is on a state visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of the Bulgarian president. The visit marks 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the Sovereign Order of Malta.

One of the most ancient Christian orders has been performing charitable, social and humanitarian activities around the world, and has organized over 350 different initiatives in our country in over 107 settlements since 2005. Tomorrow the Head of State and the Grand Master will unveil the first of its kind high-tech apparatus in Bulgaria for the rehabilitation of children with cerebral palsy. The Sovereign Order of Malta will also donate an ultrasound scanner to a pulmonary hospital in Sofia, as well as an ambulance for the hospital in Dupnitsa, for which the President expressed our appreciation of our country.

Bulgaria appreciates the support for medical establishments, as well as the activity of the Sovereign Order of Malta in our country in support of the socially weak, the children, the disabled, emphasized President Rumen Radev. The Head of State and the Grand Master stated that cooperation and dialogue at the highest level will continue to deepen and develop. Together, we will continue to uphold human values, human rights and religious freedoms, said President Radev, pointing out that Bulgaria is an example of a centuries-old tolerance between religions and denominations. The Head of State and the Grand Master agreed that dialogue between religious communities should be encouraged in order to avoid conflicts and prevent and resolve crisis situations. The guest expressed confidence that his forthcoming meetings with representatives of the civil society and traditional religions in Bulgaria will strengthen the friendly relations and cooperation between the Sovereign Order of Malta and Bulgaria.

The President and Grand Master expressed confidence that only by upholding the cause of humanism and the protection of human values ​​can peace and well-being be achieved in conflict zones and countries with deep social inequalities. Rumen Radev and Fra Giacomo Dala Torre del Tempio di Sanguinino agreed that the international community should focus more efforts on combating human trafficking. The president stressed the need for more programs to support social and health services, the economy and education in the Middle East and Africa, as the most effective measure to combat human trafficking and exploitation. "Europe needs to address the causes of migration and work to overcome them in order to help people in their own countries," the president said.

The state visit began with a formal welcoming ceremony at St. Alexander Nevsky "and laying a wreath at the monument of the Unknown Warrior. Following the plenary talks of the two official delegations, an illustrated postcard was validated on the occasion of 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

During his visit to Bulgaria, the Grand Master met with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Tsveta Karayancheva, and is scheduled to meet with the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the General Mufti.