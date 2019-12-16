NSI: The Inflation for November was 0.5%

The consumer price index in November 2019 was 100.5% compared to October 2019, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.5%, the National Statistical Institute said in a press release. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (November 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 3.1%, and the annual inflation in November 2019 was 3.0% compared to November 2018. The annual average inflation over the last 12 months (December 2018 - November 2019) compared to the previous 12 months (December 2017 - November 2018) was 3.0%.



In November 2019 compared to the previous month, the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows:

•Food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 1.1%;

•Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - an increase of 0.1%;

•Clothing and footwear - an increase of 0.7%;

•Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - an increase of 0.2%;

•Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - a decrease of 0.3%.

•Health - an increase of 0.2%;

•Transport - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;

•Communications - an increase of 0.1%;

•Recreation and culture - an increase of 1.1%;

•Education - an increase of 0.1%;

•Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.6%;

•Miscellaneous goods and service - an increase of 0.1%.



The harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP)in November 2019 compared to October 2019 was 100.3%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.3%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (November 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 2.3% and the annual inflation in November 2019 compared to November 2018 was 2.2%.The annual average inflation, measured by HICP, in the last 12 months (December 2018 - November 2019) compared to the previous 12 months (December 2017 - November 2018) was 2.4%.



In terms of HICP, in November 2019 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows:

•Food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 1.0%;

•Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - an increase of 0.1%;

•Clothing and footwear - an increase of 0.5%;

•Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - an increase of 0.2%;

•Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - a decrease of 0.3%;

•Health - an increase of 0.1%;

•Transport - a decrease of 0.3%;

•Communications - an increase of 0.1%;

•Recreation and culture - an increase of 0.5%;

•Education - an increase of 0.1%;

•Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.5%;

•Miscellaneous goods and service - an increase of 0.3%.



The price index of a small basket (PISB) in November 2019 compared to October 2019 was 100. 7% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (November 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 104.0%. In November 2019 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows:

•Food products - an increase of 1.2%;

•Non-food products - an increase of 0.2%;