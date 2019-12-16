Dozens of Injured Students and Police Officers in Mass Protests in New Delhi

Four public transport buses in the capital were set on fire, while others were seriously damaged in mass protests against the new citizenship act.

Police are using tear gas against students at Jamia Millia Islamia University in the southern part of the capital. More than 100 activists and 35 police officers, including some senior officers, were injured.

Later, students from various universities and political activists who support them organized a sit-down strike during the night in front of police headquarters and demanded action against the abusive police officers.

Najma Akhtar, the deputy rector of Miliya Islamia, denied that the students of the higher education institution had made any calls for protest. She said protesters who burned and damaged the buses were from neighbouring dormitories and universities. According to her, it was them who clashed with the police and invaded the university after breaking its gate.

"Police couldn't differentiate between the protesters and students sitting in the library. Many students and staff were injured. There was so much ruckus that Police couldn't take permission. I hope for peace and safety of our students.”, Akhtar said.

In the meantime, the university announced the suspension of classes until January 5, 2020 because of the incidents on Sunday.

In the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh, the students protests against alleged police violence against their counterparts in New Delhi ended with clashes with police. It is reported that 10 police officers and at least 20 students were injured.

Protests against the controversial citizenship act have spanned several parts of India. The law, passed last week, grants citizenship to illegal immigrants from six religious minorities, but not to Muslims from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, if they arrived in India before 2015.