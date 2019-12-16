Australia is Preparing for the Hottest Day in its History

Australia may experience the hottest day in its history this week after a heat wave in the western part of the country began to move east, meteorologists have warned, quoted by the BBC.

Temperatures are likely to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in many areas on Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

The current record of 50.7 degrees was recorded on January 2, 1960 in South Australia.

Fire warnings have been issued for Western Australia and Queensland

Tags: Australia, hot, global warming
