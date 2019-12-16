China is the Worlds Third Most Popular Destination for Students

According to the latest report from the Center for China and Globalization, the number of international students in the country is constantly growing. The report was introduced on Wednesday in Beijing at the Summit on Internationalization of Higher Education, co-organized by the Center for China and Globalization, the World Summit on Innovation in Education and the Institute for International Education.

The report states that in addition to English-speaking countries, which are still among the most attractive to students, other countries, such as China and Russia, are also actively working in this area. Currently, 10% of international students in the world study in China.

China offers various scholarships and internships to attract more young people from abroad. In 2012, the country has set itself the goal of admitting 500,000 international students at all academic levels by 2020. The latest government education plan also provides a roadmap for the further opening of the education sector by promoting international exchange and cooperation.