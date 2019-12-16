Conference "Successful Bulgarians Abroad - for Bulgaria's cause" to be Held Today in Sofia

The Movement for the Renewal of the Bulgarian Regions and Municipalities, the State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad and the first global business network of the Bulgarian Diaspora are organizing today in Sofia a large-scale conference entitled "Successful Bulgarians Abroad - for the cause of Bulgaria", BNR reported.

More than 50 successful Bulgarians from all over the world will participate in the event. In an interview with the BNR, the chairman of the Renewal Movement, Svetoslav Spassov, stated that over 2 million Bulgarians live abroad, and they are the largest investors in Bulgaria, sending part of their income to their loved ones or investing in real estate. These funds represent between 2.5 and 3% of the GDP and support the income of 300,000 people in Bulgaria. Spassov said he did not expect a large wave of Bulgarians from abroad to return to their homeland.

