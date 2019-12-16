Russia Plans to Fly to the ISS for just 2 Hours
Roscosmos plans to launch a ship to the International Space Station in 2020. The flight taking will be ultra-fast taking only two hours, Roscosmos executives said at a press conference at the Vostochny Cosmodrome
"Up to the ISS - in two hours!" a video of the state corporation's plans for 2020 says.
At the same time, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin recalled that "in the near future" there will be a short flight to the ISS which duration may be 3 and a half hours with 3 people onboard.
Currently, Russian ships reach the ISS in standard two-day mode or in fast six-hour mode.
