Russia Plans to Fly to the ISS for just 2 Hours

Roscosmos plans to launch a ship to the International Space Station in 2020. The flight taking will be ultra-fast taking only two hours, Roscosmos executives said at a press conference at the Vostochny Cosmodrome

"Up to the ISS - in two hours!" a video of the state corporation's plans for 2020 says.

At the same time, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin recalled that "in the near future" there will be a short flight to the ISS which duration may be 3 and a half hours with 3 people onboard.

Currently, Russian ships reach the ISS in standard two-day mode or in fast six-hour mode.