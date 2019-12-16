China Temporarily Suspends Taxes on Certain US Imports

World | December 16, 2019, Monday // 10:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: China Temporarily Suspends Taxes on Certain US Imports www.pixabay.com

China has temporarily lifted additional duties on some US goods, which were due to enter into force on December 15, the Chinese State Council's Customs Committee announced. The decision was made after the US and China agreed on a "first phase" of a trade deal on Friday, world agencies have reported.

China hopes to work with the United States, on the basis of equality and mutual respect, to properly address the concerns of each of the countries and to foster the sustainable development of US-China economic and trade relations, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Finance, distributed by Xinhua.

China suspends entry into force of 10% and 5% taxes on certain US imports, and "continues to suspend additional taxes on US-made cars and parts," the Chinese ministry said on Sunday finances, Teller Report said on its website.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, US, taxes, trade war
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria