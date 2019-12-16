China Temporarily Suspends Taxes on Certain US Imports

China has temporarily lifted additional duties on some US goods, which were due to enter into force on December 15, the Chinese State Council's Customs Committee announced. The decision was made after the US and China agreed on a "first phase" of a trade deal on Friday, world agencies have reported.

China hopes to work with the United States, on the basis of equality and mutual respect, to properly address the concerns of each of the countries and to foster the sustainable development of US-China economic and trade relations, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Finance, distributed by Xinhua.

China suspends entry into force of 10% and 5% taxes on certain US imports, and "continues to suspend additional taxes on US-made cars and parts," the Chinese ministry said on Sunday finances, Teller Report said on its website.