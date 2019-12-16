Life in Prison for a Greek Man who killed a Bulgarian Woman on the Island of Crete

Greek magistrates gave life imprisonment to a 60-year-old Greek man who, according to court documents, killed 38-the year-old Antonina Zoeva on the island of Crete, BNR reported.

Her body was not found, and yet the court gave the maximum sentence for premeditated murder.

During the trial, the defendant did not make a confession, refusing to indicate where he had buried the victim's body. The defense made an unsuccessful attempt to transfer the blame for the disappearance of the Bulgarian woman to another person.

Investigators found blood from the victim in the car and home of the convict. Records from security cameras were also provided and showed that the killer had transported the victim's corpse outside the settlement.

Police believe it is unlikely to find exactly where Zoeva was buried because the terrain is mountainous.

According to testimony, Antonina Zoeva lived in the killer's home for several months and then disappeared.