Three People in France Died due to the Bad Weather (VIDEO)

The violent storm in southwestern France took its third victim, authorities said on Sunday, after a 40-year-old man who disappeared 2 days ago was found dead in his submerged car.

His body was found on Sunday afternoon, AFP reported. His car had been completely flooded by the waters of a river.

The bad weather hit the region on Friday, with heavy winds and torrential rain leaving thousands of homes without power on Saturday.

Two men, 70 and 76, have already been reported dead in the storm. One of them died after his car crashed into a fallen tree. The other 76-year-old man was swept away by a river when he went out to collect his mail. Rescuers found his body 24 hours later more than a kilometer from his home.

Four departments Southeast France are on red alert as 'dangerous' floods and heavy rainfall storm hit the region.