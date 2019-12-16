Powerful Earthquake Hit the Philippines
A 6.9 magnitude earthquake shook the Philippines, the world agencies reported, citing the American Geophysical Institute.
The quake's epicentre was 56 kilometers southwest of Davao City, at a depth of 53 kilometers.
A 6-year-old girl was killed when a wall collapsed during, Reuters reported, citing Matanao Mayor Vincent Fernandez.
