Powerful Earthquake Hit the Philippines www.pixabay.com

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake shook the Philippines, the world agencies reported, citing the American Geophysical Institute.

The quake's epicentre was 56 kilometers southwest of Davao City, at a depth of 53 kilometers.

A 6-year-old girl was killed when a wall collapsed during, Reuters reported, citing Matanao Mayor Vincent Fernandez.

