Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Maximum Temperatures between 10C and 15C

Today, air masses over the country will move from the southwest and temperatures will rise. Low layered clouds or fog will form above the lowland areas and visibility will be reduced. The fog will clear for some time in the afternoon.
It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. Maximum temperatures between 10C and 15C, lower in foggy areas. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the December average and will rise further.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
