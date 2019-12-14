Cloudy Weekend Weather

Today, the weather will remain cloudy, with fog in lowland parts of the country and light rain in some places.

During the day, the cloud cover, mainly over the southwest and in some places in the eastern areas, will temporarily disperse. It will be fairly calm, with light to moderate south-southeast wind in eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures mainly between 7C and 12C; 14C-15C in Eastern Bulgaria. Atmospheric pressure will be lower than the December average and will further drop slightly during the day.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.