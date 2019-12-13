Bus Operators Protest in more than 30 Cities in Bulgaria
Bus operators in more than 30 cities in the country staged a protest on December 13 demanding effective measures against illegal transport services. Businesses are threatening to phase out bus services as of January 13th.
The protest comes now because a new budget year is ahead for all businesses and they insist on urgent changes to the Roads Act to criminalize unregulated transport services and to create a new controlling body to curb this.
Bus operators lose millions because of illegal transport services, which, combined with their obligation to serve unprofitable public lines and their inability to apply for EU funds, according to carriers, dooms their business to bankruptcy.
Carriers also demand lower tariffs when introducing the toll system, since they initially wanted to be excluded from the scope of the toll system, BNT reportred.
Bus and coach operators insist that non-regulated services be criminalized by 13 January.
